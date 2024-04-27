This video is a summary of the first step in Celebrate Recovery Lesson 1: Denial, as presented by Michele Kelsey in her blog, Sharing Life and Love. Its images and music captivate the attention of viewers, providing them with useful information about the psychological defense mechanism: Denial. It also encourages viewers to believe that with God's help, they can overcome the negative effects of their hurts, habits, and hang-ups and that through God's grace, they can live victorious Christ-centered lives. The familiar hymns, Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone) and Amazing Grace, as background music evoke a sense of reverence about God's marvelous love to us. Narration is provided by Kathy A. Wittman.
