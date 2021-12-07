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Tens of thousands protest vaccine mandates, lockdowns across Europe
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1210 views • December 07, 2021
Protests continue to rock Europe as restrictions and forced medical treatments become normalized by governments and media. One America's Sam Valk has more on how citizens are trying to get their freedoms returned.
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