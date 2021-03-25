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BATTLE CALL 3.24.21
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20 views • March 25, 2021
We are in a war! It's time to suit up with your battle armor and get on the battlefield.
Scripture References:
1 Samuel 17-18
Genesis 1:1
John 1:1-5
Ephesians 6:10-18 Battle Armor
2 Corinthians 10:5
Philippians 4:6-7
1 Thessalonians 5:17
Heath and Freedom Conference Ticket Info:
thrivetimeshow.com/april-conference
Scott McKay "Patriot Streetfighter"
YouTube and Telegram
Follow me on Telegram @KnowtheTruthLife and YouTube Know the Truth
GOD BLESS!!
Scripture References:
1 Samuel 17-18
Genesis 1:1
John 1:1-5
Ephesians 6:10-18 Battle Armor
2 Corinthians 10:5
Philippians 4:6-7
1 Thessalonians 5:17
Heath and Freedom Conference Ticket Info:
thrivetimeshow.com/april-conference
Scott McKay "Patriot Streetfighter"
YouTube and Telegram
Follow me on Telegram @KnowtheTruthLife and YouTube Know the Truth
GOD BLESS!!
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