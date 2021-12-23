© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veterans Affairs Nurse Stands Up - RN Crushes Tyrannical Covid Response Measures
Follow
7
Share
Report
2192 views • December 23, 2021
The Stew Peters Show. Jerry Bledsoe is a registered nurse with the VA. He’s currently on leave, and may lose his job of more than twenty years, thanks to the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate. He dares to point out the obvious: That so much of what we experience today in the name of “fighting Covid” is really about creating a siege mentality, a sense of permanent panic in order to push people to get the vaccine and punish those who don’t want to play along. Jerry joins us to discuss.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vr9ad9-veterans-affairs-nurse-stands-up-rn-crushes-tyrannical-covid-response-measu.html
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vr9ad9-veterans-affairs-nurse-stands-up-rn-crushes-tyrannical-covid-response-measu.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.