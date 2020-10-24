© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lamont Daigle - RISE UP!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • October 24, 2020
Mainstream medias and Government officials quickly went in to damage control this week trying to downplay last weekends event, with Toronto Mayor John Tory claiming 150 in attendance, and medias labelling the protest an "anti-masker" protest, vilifying everyone who attended.
We wanted to get a better understanding of what the event is really about and what they are fighting for, so we sat down with Lamont Daigle from The Line International to discuss his recent March For Freedom - Anti-Lockdown Protest - Toronto Police are estimating 8,000-9,000 were in attendance.
We wanted to get a better understanding of what the event is really about and what they are fighting for, so we sat down with Lamont Daigle from The Line International to discuss his recent March For Freedom - Anti-Lockdown Protest - Toronto Police are estimating 8,000-9,000 were in attendance.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.