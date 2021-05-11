Breaking News! U.S. Crushed Under Heavy Attack! Biden is Afraid to Blame Russia! FBI Announced!

Breaking News! Israeli Army Operation Has Begun! Ships And Jets Heavy Bombed! Rockets Hit İsrael!

Breaking News! Heavy Rocket Attack Started in Israel! Israel is Starting Heavy Air Strike! Explosion

Breaking News! Heavy Attack! State of Emergency Declared in the U.S.! Pipeline Hack! Russians..!

Breaking News! Biden's USA Helpless to Attack! Putin is Rubbing His Hands! Gasoline Price to Moon!

Breaking News! Colossal Army is Coming! Dream of Europe is Over! Putin Can Easily Kick NATO's Ass!

Breaking News! U.S. 5.TH Fleet Raided Xi and Putin's Ship! Russia and China will Go Crazy!

Breaking News! Iran is Burning! Violent Explosion! It Will Continue Until İran Obeys! They're Ready!

Breaking News! Russian Army Surrounded the U.S. Navy! Russian Aircraft Entered to Nato Country!

Breaking News! The U.S. is Under Heavy Attack! They Pulled Out! No Explanation From FBI and White House!

Breaking News! China Will Hit The US in the Atlantic! Chinese Ships Will Appear Suddenly! Secret Base

Breaking News! North Korea Will Hit Back to the U.S! Biden's Policy Made Kim Crazy! Kamikaze Preparation

Breaking News! Taliban Attacked U.S. Sending New Troops! U.S Air Strike Confirmed! Will US Withdrawn

Breaking News! Russians Attacked During the U.S. Visits Ukraine! US Aircraft Approached Russian Base

Breaking News! Chinese Aircraft Carrier and Jets Forayed Taiwan! The Taiwan Invasion May Begin! The U.S?

Breaking News! Putin Will Go Crazy When He Hears These! NATO and U.S. Acted! He Doesn't Open Strait!

Breaking News! Iran Aims Mountainside Missiles at U.S. Military Air Bases! Blowing Up the US Congress

Breaking News! Israeli Helicopter Has Attacked Syria! Russia and Israel Have Something in Common..!

Breaking News! Russian Jet Have Blocked to U.S. Aircraft at Alaska Border! NATO Need to Match Putin!

Breaking News! The UK Royal Navy Sending 2 Ships to France Blockade! US Warned the UK!

The British Royal Navy sent two patrol boats to the island of Jersey, where it was wanted to be blockaded by the French Navy. The maritime jurisdiction problem between England and France was not over during the Brexit process. We will examine the details of this discussion in a moment.

Joe Biden's Brexit warning was also met with reaction in Britain.

BRITONS reacted furiously after US President Joe Biden warned the UK not to intervene in the Good Friday Agreement amidst the intense borderline between the European Union and Brexit.

Let's start to examine the details of this news together now:

Breaking News! Military Checkpoints has Captured! Pentagon Refuses! Supply Routes Have Blocked!

Breaking News! Israel has Heavy Air and Missile Attack on the Iranian Army! Russia Pulled Plug of Iran!

Breaking News! The US Troops Started to Flee! Commanders Worried! The White House Refuses!

Breaking: Putin is Very Angry to US-New Producing Weapons! Russia Wants the Most Powerful Missile!

Breaking News! Russian Jets Tried to Enter Alaska US! Has the Cold War Already Begun with Newcomers?