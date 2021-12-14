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코로나 백의 진실_전자 현미경 관찰
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1233 views • December 14, 2021
한국의 현직 의사선생님께서 전자 현미경으로 코백 샘플 모두를 들여다본 결과 엄청난 것들이 관찰되었다.
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