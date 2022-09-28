Dr Marty Makary: "[the CDC] Undercounted the Complication Rate, Making the Vaccine Look Safer than It Really Was"

https://gnews.org/post/p1qqd9d37

09/23/2022 Dr. Marty Makary: “They [the CDC] undercounted the complication rate, making the vaccine look safer than it really was, overcounting cases in young people and hospitalizations, making the COVID infection look more dangerous than it really was. And the tragedy is that we could have saved children from myocarditis. We could have protected this nation’s children from myocarditis.”

