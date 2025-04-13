Humanity is in the abyss, blind and deaf, behind the minions of evil who are leading you to great slaughters

Humanity is in the abyss, blind and deaf, behind the minions of evil who are leading you to great slaughtersYou continue to firmly think that nothing of what the Father House has advanced to you is going to happen and you are so wrong, children! When what is announced happens, you will regret to have denied what God the Father allowed to come before you

April 11, 2025 – Message of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart: I carry you in My womb so that you may not be lost.

Beloved children: I call you to return to My Divine Son, I desire that you be saved and come to the knowledge of the Truth (I Tim. 2:4).

(I Tim. 2:4) “God, our Savior, wills everyone to be saved and to come to knowledge of the Truth.”I come before each one of you with My Heart desiring to find the affirmative answer, so that you may give Me your hand and thus I may lead you to the salvation of your soul.

My Maternal Womb, Ark of Salvation, at this moment will be the refuge where those who wish to abandon themselves to Me in order to reach My Divine Son will enter.

Beloved ones of My Divine Son, you are in the time of repentance, of Lent, and this is when you commit the most sins. My Divine Son has been terribly offended by stony hearts that have not allowed themselves to be molded.

As Mother I call you to amend your deeds and acts before the Easter Triduum so that you may find yourselves in a state of grace, having recognized your sins and achieving a firm purpose of amendment that nothing and no one can lead you to change. It is salvation, eternal life children, that you either welcome or despise (Jn. 10:28-30).

(Jn. 10:28-30) “I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish. No one can take them out of my hand. My Father, who has given them to me, is greater than all, and no one can take them out of the Father’s hand. The Father and I are one.”

The hearts of stone continue to carry the nauseating remains of sin contaminated with anger, pride, greed, lust, gluttony, envy and laziness, muddying their brothers with their foolishness, falling into grave sin.
















