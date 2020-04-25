2020 Virus 45 | Ep.38 | The same BIG PHARMA playbook 1976, 2009 and now in 2020? | Adrian

#Adrian #bigPharmaIn this episode we look at some old videos with Dr Rauni Kilde - ex Chief Medical Officer of Finland talking about the prequel to 2020 in a video from December 15, 2009.If COVID 19 has been downgraded to not a Highly Contagious Infectious Disease then can you be forced to take a vaccine? I would suggest that it must be your choice in any case.Dr Rauni Kilde from Finland, about H1N1As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: