Expert Panel Discussion on COVID-19 and Medical Freedom Dr McCullough ao mRNA injections are killing children! IMPORTANT! SPREAD! STOP THE 'VAX' GENOCIDE!
Published 16 hours ago |

Time: Friday, March 4th from 9 – 11AM


Location: Capitol (East Wing Room – 8E-A)


Livestream:

https://Senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel


Legislators

Senator Doug Mastriano (Host)

Senator Michelle Brooks (Chair of Senate Health and Human Services Committee)

Representative Dawn Keefer

Representative Rob Kauffman

Others TBD


Expert Panellists

Peter McCullough MD, MPH – A worldwide leader in pandemic response with more than 600 publications in the National Library of Medicine and 50 publications specific to COVID-19. He has previously testified in the U.S. Senate regarding Pandemic Response. Dr. McCullough will discuss the “four pillars of pandemic response”.

Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/


Dr. Bryan Ardis – A chiropractor, acupuncturist, and medical researcher who has treated over 10,000 patients from around the world. Dr. Ardis will share his research on ongoing medical protocol for COVID. He will also discuss the impact of current medical protocols, such as the use of Remdesivir, in hospitals on our health.

Mr. Steve Kirsch – A philanthropist and former Silicon Valley tech executive. When the pandemic started, he created the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) to fund researchers working on repurposed drugs including fluvoxamine which reduces death from COVID by a factor of 12. That study was featured on 60 Minutes. Steve also writes a popular COVID-19 newsletter on Substack at

https://stevekirsch.substack.com

. He has also testified in the US Senate on Pandemic response

Thomas Renz, Esq – A law graduate from Case Western University and counsel for many federal lawsuits challenging COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements. He is also the founder of the non-profit organization “For God, Family, and Country.”



