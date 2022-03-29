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Flashback: Ricky Gervais Calls Out Pedowood at 2020 Golden Globes
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59 views • March 29, 2022
Remember when Globes host Ricky Gervais let loose on Hollywood at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards?
Good times.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/culture/flashback-ricky-gervais-calls-out-pedowood-at-2020-golden-globes/
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Good times.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/culture/flashback-ricky-gervais-calls-out-pedowood-at-2020-golden-globes/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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