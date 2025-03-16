Syria: What really happened during the massacres of Alawites in Syria? - At least 1,200 civilians, mostly Alawites, have been killed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What really happened during the massacres of Alawites in Syria?
At least 1,200 civilians—mostly Alawites—have been killed in pogroms led by Syrian government forces since March 6.
For all the Western whitewashing of Syria’s self-declared president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, he can’t shake his history as a Sunni-extremist, our source says.
From, @European_dissident