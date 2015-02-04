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04 февруари 2015 г. на Чикагският Съвет по Глобални Въпроси
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1431 views • February 26, 2022
Джордж Фридман отговаря на журналистически питания. Това което казва, дава обяснение за сегашната ситуация между Русия и Украйна. Тя е планирана и подстрекавана от САЩ. Самият Фридман признава, че политиката на САЩ ОТ 100 години насам е да не допусне сближаване на Германия с Русия, защото това за америка е най-голямата заплаха.
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