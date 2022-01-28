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The trucker revolution is spreading worldwide.
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161 views • January 28, 2022
🇦🇺🚨 Australian trucker estimates at least 20,000 people are going to be heading to the capital city of Australia. The trucker revolution is spreading worldwide. A few European trucker groups are also now popping up on Telegram. 🚛⚡️
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