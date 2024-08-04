Islamists and ANTIFA militants assaulted Englishman and took his flag.

The following title might fit better. This same video also had the following title somewhere else, you decide:

British neo Nazi gets caught in the middle of an anti racist march and is beat up unconscious.

Adding found:

UK authorities will provide $38 million in aid to protect mosques amid mass protests - Home Secretary Yvette CooperAnd:

14% of the British population are immigrants today and the country is clearly a powder keg. Given current trajectories for birth rates, to keep the economy ticking the country will be over 50% immigrant in 50 years. This is not going to work. Britain will collapse first.





