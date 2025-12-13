BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
News Psyops for the Digital ID | Elimination of Y Chromosome, Men = War on Men
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
432 followers
54 views • 1 day ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Connect:  Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Psyop News for Your Digital Enslavement

Our enslavement is moving fast.   Australia bans social media for fifteen years of age and younger.   What is the real digital enslavement playbook linked to Big Tech?  How will USA inc follow?   The Trump administration will get Tourist emails and social media posts from 42 countries.   How will this be used against you and is this a slow boil of privacy infringement?  How does this fit Apple’s patent to measure your brain waves and the WEF video of Ai monitoring your thoughts, feelings, and attitudes at work to prevent crime.   The military announced a joint venture with Google Ai that has a monopoly on over 90 percent of searches.    What happens when the military are Elon’s robots?   Remember, Troops are on the street and the USA Inc. is bankrupt.     Will the confiscation of the Venezuelan oil tanker activate sleeper cells?  The goal, a surveillance pole in every city.  So many psyops for the digital enslavement.  Last, is the Y chromosome (men) disappearing?  As the days of Noah.

Keywords
trunewsflat earthanti christend of dayseodmotbsjwellfireare you savedai trumplittle season
