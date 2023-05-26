The Flooding of Karlivka continues - Millions of Liters of Water Flood and form a Water Barrier - Against the UKR Enemy Grouping in the Donetsk direction.

Late posting this video, it is from yesterday, May 25, 2023. The flooding of Karlivka continues - millions of liters of water flood and form a water barrier for part of the enemy grouping in the Donetsk direction
