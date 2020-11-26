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UN ANNOUNCES BIO-METRIC DIGITAL ID WALLET
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230 views • November 26, 2020
Recently the United Nations had some big announcements that went largely unnoticed, including the rollout of a Bio-metric Digital wallet and an announcement that one of its specialized agencies The International Civil Aviation Organization is one step closer to a internationally recognized digital travel credential.
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