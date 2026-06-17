China's Lead in AI and Education, an interview with Alex Jones

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Advancements in artificial intelligence are reshaping industries, economies, and the future of innovation. As nations invest heavily in technology, discussions around education, talent development, infrastructure, and global competitiveness are becoming more important than ever. What factors will determine leadership in the next wave of technological progress, and how will societies adapt to these rapid changes? Watch the latest interview for an in-depth discussion on the evolving AI landscape and its broader implications.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #Innovation #FutureTrends #Education
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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