Glenn uses ALL restraint to give Brian Stelter a friendly goodbye

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Glenn Beck
Aug 19, 2022 There are two ways to cover Brian Stelter getting fired and the end of his show, ‘Reliable Sources.’ First, you can roast the guy. Or, second, you can give the now former CNN host a ‘Christ-like’ goodbye. Glenn prefers the latter, but he must use ALL self-restraint when Stu plays one particular Brian Stelter flashback clip…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2zsCdVivTA