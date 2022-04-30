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From the halls of Covid Lockdown
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72 views • April 30, 2022
This is a anti-vaccine pusher parody to get peoples attention with a bit of satire humor and sarcasm, and tell people the simple truth that Bill Gates, CDC, WHO and Anthony Fauci are murderers with an agenda to control the population of the world.
See Joseph Mercola book entitle the truth about covid 19:
https://mega.nz/file/KAVDgKLQ#v3Gg3kxvYZonwZM-5beumrVEtWau2CpgSbifdA93S3o
- Also note, you can use the free calibre portable app to read epub books.
See Robert Kennedy Jr book entitled the real Anthony Fauci:
https://mega.nz/file/rVczjQrB#pBuvGBjPR5w3adfvHWb-er0yhEox4malfWxotbGniDE
See Joseph Mercola book entitle the truth about covid 19:
https://mega.nz/file/KAVDgKLQ#v3Gg3kxvYZonwZM-5beumrVEtWau2CpgSbifdA93S3o
- Also note, you can use the free calibre portable app to read epub books.
See Robert Kennedy Jr book entitled the real Anthony Fauci:
https://mega.nz/file/rVczjQrB#pBuvGBjPR5w3adfvHWb-er0yhEox4malfWxotbGniDE
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