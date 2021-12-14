Breaking News: Pfizer’s Own Stats: 1200+/40,000 Trial Participants Dead | Interview with Dr. Nagase

Breaking News: Pfizer’s Own Stats: 1200+/40,000 Trial Participants Dead | Interview with Dr. NagaseDr. Daniel Nagase graduated from Dalhousie Medical School in 2004, is a registered member of the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Alberta where he has been a doctor for over 15 years, an emergency doctor for 10 years and has treated patients in rural under-serviced communities throughout Alberta since 2015. Dr. Nagase was fired after treating three covid patients with Ivermectin at the Rimbey Hospital and Care Centre. Listen to him speak on the dangers of the injection from a microbiology perspective.Pfizer's COVID vaccine trial results; are these statistics “acceptable”?Absolutely not. They wouldn't be acceptable for any medication brought to market, this magnitude of side effects, 31% either died, had permanent disability or were not recovered. It's insane that at the time of the report to government authorities, April 30th, 2021 that this drug, this injection wasn't pulled off the market immediately.Explaining some devastating known side effects…Sequela is some type of a problem that lingers even though you recovered. Let's say you had an extremely high fever with seizures and the seizures never actually went away, you keep getting occasional seizures every now and then, or you have paralysis of an arm or a leg after the seizure and that just doesn't go away.Reverse transcriptase is where mRNA is turned into DNA, and depending on where that segment of DNA accidentally interrupts and integrates itself into the cells DNA, you can either be causing cancer, you can be causing mutations, or you might not cause anything at all. It's completely random. The reverse transcriptase itself can lead this mRNA injection into causing new mutations in the DNA.Effects on pregnant women…Out of 274 pregnancy cases where pregnant women received this injection, there were 75 serious reported clinical events. 75 over 274. That's a 27% serious clinical event instance. Any pregnant woman who received this injection after April 30th, 2021 should be suing their obstetrician for malpractice. Absolutely unheard of.Effects on our children…There were 34 instances where children under the age of 12 were given this injection between December 1st and February 28th. Of those 34 children, 24 had serious side effects. Of those 24 kids who had a serious case after getting this injection 16 were resolved or resolving, 13 had not resolved and five were unknown.Risks of genetic damage to children....We're not even talking about the genetic damage. This is just the damage that they discovered in the first three months between December 1st and February 28th, a pregnancy is nine full months. We don't know how many of the other cases that were non-serious in the first two months might turn into serious events, miscarriages stillbirths, birth defects, deformities, developmental delay, which is where a child doesn't develop the ability to walk, talk or think at a normal rate. In previous years, it was called mental retardation. We have no idea what the long-term effects are.Are smaller doses for children safe and effective?No, as long as there's enough of a dose, if it's a 1/3, one quarter, one tenth a dose, it only changes the amount of time it takes to produce copies of itself. It'll just take a little bit longer at one tenth of the dose than at the full adult dose. There is no safe dose for this injection.mirrored from: