Massive Solar Flare Incoming - NOAA issues 1st Severe Geomagnetic Storm Since 2005
The Appearance
Published Yesterday

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 5.10.2024


NOAA FORECASTS SEVERE SOLAR STORM

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/news/media-advisory-noaa-forecasts-severe-solar-storm-media-availability-scheduled-friday-may-10


NOAA ALERTS, WATCHES AND WARNING

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/alerts-watches-and-warnings


NOAA G4 WATCH EFFECT MAY 11

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/news/g4-watch-effect-may-11


NOAA ISSUES SEVERE GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH

https://www.earth.com/news/noaa-issues-severe-geomagnetic-storm-watch-first-time-since-2005/


MASSIVE SOLAR FLARE INCOMING

https://www.infowars.com/posts/massive-solar-flare-incoming-report/


PANDEMIC VACCINES, THERAPEUTICS

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/05/08/pandemic-vaccines-therapeutics-global-treaty-sovereignty/


SCARF LADY DR. DEBORAH BIRX: "THOUSANDS COULD BE INJURED BY COVID VACCINES"

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/scarf-lady-dr-deborah-birx-now-says-thousands/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

newsreportchristianityprophecyeventsendtimecurrentaugusto perez

