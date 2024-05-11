Massive Solar Flare Incoming - NOAA issues 1st Severe Geomagnetic Storm Since 2005

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 5.10.2024
NOAA FORECASTS SEVERE SOLAR STORM
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/news/media-advisory-noaa-forecasts-severe-solar-storm-media-availability-scheduled-friday-may-10
NOAA ALERTS, WATCHES AND WARNING
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/alerts-watches-and-warnings
NOAA G4 WATCH EFFECT MAY 11
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/news/g4-watch-effect-may-11
NOAA ISSUES SEVERE GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH
https://www.earth.com/news/noaa-issues-severe-geomagnetic-storm-watch-first-time-since-2005/
MASSIVE SOLAR FLARE INCOMING
https://www.infowars.com/posts/massive-solar-flare-incoming-report/
PANDEMIC VACCINES, THERAPEUTICS
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/05/08/pandemic-vaccines-therapeutics-global-treaty-sovereignty/
SCARF LADY DR. DEBORAH BIRX: "THOUSANDS COULD BE INJURED BY COVID VACCINES"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/scarf-lady-dr-deborah-birx-now-says-thousands/
