Nurse Injured By Mandated Jab: Bioweapon Destroyed Immune System & Caused Muscle Deterioration

MIRRORED from Stew Peters Network
November 3 2023
https://rumble.com/v3sx5x7-nurse-injured-by-mandated-vaccine-bioweapon-destroyed-immune-system-and-cau.html
It’s time for extreme accountability and people like Anthony Fauci must be held to account for their murderous crimes against humanity.
Lyndsey House is here to detail her vaccine injuries after she was forced to take the bioweapon in order to keep her job as a nurse.
Now is the time for justice for those whose lives were ruined because of this globalist depopulation scheme.
