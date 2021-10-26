Bill Wood - Project Looking Glass - End of Game (subtítulos español)

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Bill Wood interviewed by Project Camelot in 2013. He explains his experiences with Project Looking Glass and the problem they were encountering as of 2012 with all the possible futures. CHECKMATE. END OF GAME.
Complet interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtHCofbE1PM
Español:
Bill Wood entrevistado por el Proyecto Camelot en 2013. Explica sus experiencias con el Proyecto Looking Glass y el problema que encontraban a partir de 2012 con todos los futuros posibles. JAQUE MATE. FIN DEL JUEGO.
vari3dad3s:
rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S