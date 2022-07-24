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Rand Paul: A Day of Reckoning Is Coming Where People Stop Voting for Democrats and Pursue Law & Order
"The people who live in New York City, crime disproportionately affects those in poor neighborhoods and those who are minorities. One day, they're going to rise up and say, 'We've had enough. The Democrats are not protecting our children' ... The Democrats don't care about your kids. And it continues to happen decade after decade."
Source: https://rumble.com/v1dcoap-rand-paul-urban-voters-hurt-by-crime-will-vote-for-law-and-order-in-a-day-o.html