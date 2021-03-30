“Fauci Is a Sociopath” Compulsive Liar & Dangerous! ~ Peter Navarro GOES OFF!

Former Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy under President Trump, Peter Navarro, joined the Bannon War Room on Tuesday morning. During the discussion, Navarro brought up Dr. Tony Fauci’s massive lie on CNN on Sunday.



Fauci said it was his idea to push for a COVID vaccine back in January 2020. This was the same month he famously downplayed the pandemic. Fauci then often repeated how it would be years until there was a viable vaccine. The guy is a stooge.



Peter Navarro went off:

“I’ve been going by the theory that Fauci is just a befuddled old man. From the first time I met him he just did not make a lot of sense. We’ve seen all of his flipflops. My new theory is he is simply a sociopath. He just lies to advance his own interest. And nothing is more proof of that than the interview he did this weekend where he wants to take credit for the father of the vaccine in January 2020… So, Fauci is a sociopath. Fauci created the Wuhan lab gain of function genetically engineered virus… well, guess what, Tony? If you allow the Chinese communists working with the People’s Liberation Army, to go in and screw around with a bioweapon using your gain of function which was slipped past President Trump behind his back. Guess what? You’re going to get deadly and dangerous viruses that are then going to mutate and continue to thwart our efforts to get herd immunity by things like vaccines and people who are already being infected. Tony Fauci, you need to be held accountable!