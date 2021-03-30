BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“Fauci Is a Sociopath” Compulsive Liar & Dangerous! ~ Peter Navarro GOES OFF!
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2285 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
150 views • March 30, 2021
Former Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy under President Trump, Peter Navarro, joined the Bannon War Room on Tuesday morning. During the discussion, Navarro brought up Dr. Tony Fauci’s massive lie on CNN on Sunday.

Fauci said it was his idea to push for a COVID vaccine back in January 2020. This was the same month he famously downplayed the pandemic. Fauci then often repeated how it would be years until there was a viable vaccine. The guy is a stooge.

Peter Navarro went off:
“I’ve been going by the theory that Fauci is just a befuddled old man. From the first time I met him he just did not make a lot of sense. We’ve seen all of his flipflops. My new theory is he is simply a sociopath. He just lies to advance his own interest. And nothing is more proof of that than the interview he did this weekend where he wants to take credit for the father of the vaccine in January 2020… So, Fauci is a sociopath. Fauci created the Wuhan lab gain of function genetically engineered virus… well, guess what, Tony? If you allow the Chinese communists working with the People’s Liberation Army, to go in and screw around with a bioweapon using your gain of function which was slipped past President Trump behind his back. Guess what? You’re going to get deadly and dangerous viruses that are then going to mutate and continue to thwart our efforts to get herd immunity by things like vaccines and people who are already being infected. Tony Fauci, you need to be held accountable!
Keywords
war roompeter navarrobioweaponfaucichina viruscovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy