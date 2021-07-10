Jason Miller: People Want A New Platform and They Want to Make Sure They’re Not Deplatformed

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Abstract: Jason Miller with Steve Bannon at War Room：There’s such a desire from conservatives, in freedom loving patriots, not just in the US，yet people joining from everywhere from Bosnia to Colombia to Canada to Japan. All around the world, there’s this hunger and desire to get rid of the big tech oligarchs, to get away from the social media overlords who’ve been dictating and playing God as far as what you can say and can’t say. The message, Independence Day, declaring that we don’t have to live under their oppression any longer. People want a new platform and they want to make sure they’re not deplatformed.