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ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΕΠΙΚΑΙΡΟΤΗΤΑΣ (28-09-2020)
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83 views • September 29, 2020
Ο Γιάννης Δεμερτζής, σχολιάζει την επικαιρότητα. Ποιοι είναι αυτοί που φυλάνε την ανθρωπότητα και τι έχει συμβεί. Τα ψέματα που σερβίρει η τηλεόραση και ο κόσμος τα πιστεύει χωρίς δεύτερη σκέψη, τί έγινε το Πάσχα, που απαγόρεψαν ακόμα και τις ψαλμωδίες και τα πρόστιμα που επιβάλλανε στους πιστούς. Θέμα σχολεία. Οι διευθυντές, απειλούν τους γονείς, να στείλουν τα παιδιά τους στο σχολείο και τα ύποπτα παγούρια. Αδιάφοροι γονείς, που στέλνουν τα παιδιά τους στο σχολείο, μόνο και μόνο για να έχουν την ημέρα τους ελεύθερη και άλλα πολλά.
Επικοινωνία.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στα κανάλια:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων απευθείας από την Western Union, μέσω του τραπεζικού σας λογαριασμού ή της κάρτας. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Απευθείας μέσω του:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Παραλήπτης: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
Σας ευχαριστούμε !
*** English Text. ***
Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102
E-mail: [email protected]
Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money directly from Western Union, through your bank account or credit card. Details below.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Direct through:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Recipient: Demertzis Ioannis.
Thank you !
Επικοινωνία.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στα κανάλια:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων απευθείας από την Western Union, μέσω του τραπεζικού σας λογαριασμού ή της κάρτας. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Απευθείας μέσω του:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Παραλήπτης: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
Σας ευχαριστούμε !
*** English Text. ***
Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102
E-mail: [email protected]
Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money directly from Western Union, through your bank account or credit card. Details below.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Direct through:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Recipient: Demertzis Ioannis.
Thank you !
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