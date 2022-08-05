THE SATANIC GAMES, BIRMINGHAM 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES, INCLUSIVITY (SACRIFICE) FOR ALL!

They are not hiding. They are not even pretending to hide. To listen to these people....ENRAGED AT INJUSTICE THE BULL BREAKS FREE...BUT HERE COME'S STELLA AND THE DREAMERS TO CALM THE BEAST!They are living in a sick, sick world that I want no part of. Publicly shame these evil child killers! Put them on blast! Do not relent! This is not okay!





Bring down the Ka Ba'al

Before they bring down us all





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