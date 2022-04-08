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Situation Update, April 8, 2022 - Child-grooming DISNEY linked to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein's PEDO island
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91236 views • April 08, 2022
In today’s sickening news, Substack’s Emerald Robinson asks the question, “Why Was Ghislaine Maxwell Doing Fundraisers For Disney in 1985?”

From the story:

Photos of convicted pedophile Ghislaine Maxwell hosting an event called “Happy Family Disney Day” in 1985 have surfaced on the Internet today. It’s the ultimate PR nightmare.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-04-08-child-grooming-disney-linked-to-ghislaine-maxwell-and-jeffrey-epsteins-pedo-island-boycott.html

0:00 Disney
5:40 Mariupol
6:45 Mind Blowing Interview
15:45 Natural News Headlines
35:28 Insane News

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


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mike adamsdemocratsamericausadisneyjeffrey epsteinpedofileghislaine maxwellpedo islandcrazy newssituation updatechiled-grooming
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