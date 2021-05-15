© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Have an Undercover Footage - The Media Dont want You to See
Follow
10
Share
Report
823 views • May 15, 2021
If you sue for damages because of vaccine injuries you are suing the government. Who represents the government? The DOJ (Department of Justice). They are suppose to keep Americans protected and safe from any unjust prosecution or criminal activity. Well good luck fighting them in court. They use your money to make sure you dont get justice. How sick is that. Keep bending over America they aren't through screwing you yet. Stay asleep while they murder your elderly and your children.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.