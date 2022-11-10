The Truth Behind the Lab Leak “Theory”

Prior to the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration in March of 2020, Steven Mosher – an expert on China – tried to warn everyone he could that the novel coronavirus just starting to make headlines was actually genetically engineered and deliberately released from a lab in Wuhan, China.
For his efforts, he was banned on social media and labeled a crackpot conspiracy theorist. These days, people understand the value of such flattery.
Mosher recently published his research in a new book called The Politically Correct Guide to Pandemics (www.pop.org/books-by-steven-mosher), a must-read for those who want to understand not only the origin of Covid-19 but the purpose behind it. He sat down with The New American to discuss the book and a new six-part video series based on it (www.pop.org/pandemics-video-series-subscribe/), produced by the Population Research Institute, (www.pop.org) for which Mosher serves as president.
