DR. LEE MERRITT - WITH HARALD KAUTZ-VELLA - BLACK GOO, EVIL, AND FREQUENCY - WATCH TWICE

Harald Kautz-Vella - a name to become familiar with.



Dr. Merritt follows Harald Kautz into a DEEP Rabbit Hole about black goo, the nature of reality, Satan and Coronavirus and more. You may have to listen to this one TWICE or more. This guy KNOWS his shit. Explains Satan and AI. WILD stuff that will leave you a little stunned.

Topics:

Talks about Long Covid. Getting magnetic is spike protein destroying red blood cells. Potassium being depleted. Time Travel, Satan, Timeline Changes/Splits, Mandela Effects, Mantis Aliens, Satan going to back to Source for 1,000 years, Archons, Archons are the Non-Incarnating Spirits of the Satanic Biosphere, The imprints of human Subconscious, and much more.

Archons are the Non-Incarnating Spirits of the Satanic Biosphere – Source: Harald Kautz-Vella on an interview with Dr. Lee Merritt at around the 58:44 mark.

The Satanic Biosphere had highly developed races. Not demons, demons are more like animals and archons are more like humans, but highly developed in Spirit, highly intelligent.

There are 3 types of Archons: One is like an Octopus entity – like Captain of the Pirates of Caribbean. Then the Spider which is the God of Free Masons. The third is Kundalini or Shakti.

Whenever humans have an injury to one of the Chakras an Archon can move in. If the sacrum chakra is damaged, injured or traumatized one of the archons can move in – a spider archon can move in if sacral chakra is traumatized.

The entire Circumcision business is to Traumatize the Sacrum Chakra.

Trauma is pulling back from perceiving your own body because it is too painful. Therefor you will not notice if something else moves in.

The Archon Entity CAN be removed if you go through and experience the trauma.

There are truly Evil people here. They are tortured down to the state Satan was tortured down to. They are completely disconnected from Source or Soul – which is part of Source. They are empty.

In the Satanic Cabal cults the children are traumatized. The weak ones are sacrificed.

The people we see as our leaders are “survivors” of severe trauma. They are detached from source. Since we are part of Source, they are completely detached from us. They have NO connection. They don’t even understand God. Not at all. They want to form a hive mentality. They have no attachment to an individual soul, their only soul is a Collective Soul of Darkness. A synthetic soul. An Artificial hive soul.

They are Hell.

Hell being completely detached from God Source Creator.

To become prominent in their world they have to behave like a hive of bees. Working diligently in lockstep to achieve their agenda.

One of the unspoken Agendas is to not allow us to know our purpose and to keep us as close to their darkness as they can.

They are Vampires who need us for energy as they have no connection to the all powerful source.

They truly believe they can obtain more power than God. They are insane. But yet highly intelligent as a hive.

They go through their religious child sacrifices and they are constantly recruiting others to join them, to join the darkside which can lead to fame, wealth, prestigious positions and power. But first they have to partake in murder – child sacrifice.

The “recruits” are NOT the real players here. They are the “Puppets.”



