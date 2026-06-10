RT News - June 10 2026 6AM GMT

June 10, 2026

rt.com









Tehran hits over a dozen targets at American air and naval bases in the Gulf States in retaliation for Washington's most recent attack. That's as Donald Trump claims an American Apache helicopter was earlier shot down by Tehran's forces over the Strait of Hormuz. With peace in the Middle East at stake, who's really calling the shots? RT examines Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu’s good cop-bad cop play alliance - as it begins to show cracks. Despite a ceasefire in place, ongoing Israeli strikes force Lebanese medics to risk their lives daily to rescue civilians as peace collapses in the Middle East.





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