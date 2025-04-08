BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Christians: God Woke You Up! Don't Go Back To Sleep! Stay Awake & Be A Watchman On The Wall.
The Book Of Acts Church
The Book Of Acts Church
4 followers
22 views • 3 weeks ago

Many of us woke up during Covid. Alot was going on then and alot is going on now. We would all love to just go back and live normal quiet lives. Unfortunately the times that we live in require much more from God's people. The time is crucial that we as Christians stay awake and don't fall asleep again.


We are glad to share with you the teachings we are presenting to our church and glad you can be a part of what we are doing. Please feel free to share this video with others and also like and subscribe to get notified when we put out another video.


If you would like more content please go to our website at The Book Of Acts Church:

https://thebookofactschurch.com

Under the "Posts" tab click on "The Book Of Acts Church" and sign up for our newsletter.

If you would like to visit with us in person for one of our services check out our website for times and location. We would enjoy seeing you there.


You can also find us on most social media platforms under the same name.

biblechristianswatchwatchmanpraystay awake
