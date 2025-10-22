HISTORIC SILVER SHORTAGE! - As 75% Of Americans Report Massive Inflation, Gold & Silver Skyrockets

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the historic shift towards gold and silver as 75% of Americans report soaring inflation despite President Trump's claims that inflation is over.





Regardless of President, the work done by the Federal Reserve to print the United States into oblivion won't be undone by some political policies. Fiat currencies are meant to fail. They're debt.





Under Biden, many on one side claimed the economy was great when it obviously wasn't. Now the other side of the paradigm is doing the same.





Though called blackpilled and "negative" for pointing out economic facts regarding tariffs, even Trump is saying that his 100% tariffs on China are not sustainable as he also gives car manufacturers a tariff break. The effects of market manipulation obviously hurt consumers and employers.





Interestingly, just a few months ago, we were attacked for pointing out these tariffs were unsustainable. We guess people only listen when Trump says things 5 months too late.





The economy was built to fail and next we will be forced into a digital technocracy as a so-called "solution."





Meanwhile, many see this imminent collapse coming and are running to gold and silver. The problem? While obviously gold and silver are wealth insurance and necessary to avoid the effects of a dollar collapse, so many people are buying it that there are shortages.





As both gold and silver hit all time highs, India's largest metals refinery just ran out of silver for thr first time in history.





Something massive is happening.





This isn't the top of the market as some claim. It's wealth insurance, not an investment. One shouldn't be betting on metals like they're a stock. The question one should ask is, "how low can the dollar go?"





The answers is, there's no limit on how low a failing currency can go.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





