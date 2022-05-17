Let's take a Moment to hear a Rhema Word from the Prophet's Cave clip from the Sermon "SUDDENLY"...

The Holy Ghost is Blessing us with another Episode in the short Series "Let's take a Moment to hear a Rhema Word from the Prophet's Cave", and this is a clip from the Sermon "SUDDENLY", originally filmed in December 2017,and this is THE SUDDENLY EDITION.In this clip, Apostle A.E. Coleman, Jr. is used by The Holy Ghost to discuss Biblical Truths that will HELP YOU in your Christian walk. The Broadcasts shown here also appear on The Ministry's Television show in many areas. Please have your Bibles, Pens and papers, so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this...©copyright 2017 ©copyright 2020THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++#THEWORDOFGODTJCSOMINISTRYAPOSTLEAECOLEMANJR(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~