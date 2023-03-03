The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "Failed 20th Century" "Fascism, Nazism, Communism = Great Evils"

Past predicts future as Sid Canoe from the past explains regarding"...the ugly head of dictatorship and the form of fascism Nazism communism great evils in the world and again the world was dragged through the weary suffering years of another war in order to stamp out these evils of fascism and Nazism but by joining hands with communism in order to attain victory so the democracies helped greatly to spread the influence and power of this form of dictatorships communist dictatorship So after a long struggle communism started to die and apparently the freedom of democracy which is the battle cry of the Western world is getting the upper hand but in order to defeat the dictatorship and communism democracy had to join with other dictatorships of one sort or another and they were seemingly blind to the end results of this unholy alliance no matter from what standpoint the world situation today is viewed all sincere and peace loving people know that the outlook is very disquieting very disconcerting very worrisome right so we're gonna discuss in the next hour if there's any hope..."

ALSO WATCH NOW from 2/28/23 : Sid Canoe Episode 2: Apocalypse Now and it's Nazi occult origins and how the swastika is a striking part of the mark of the beast of Revelation 13:18... https://www.bitchute.com/video/2xrAKOQi8rbm/

"Step into the mind of Sid Canoe and get ready for an unforgettable journey through the world of comedy, music, philosophy, and the Bible!

In each episode of "The One True Narrative," Sid blends current events with the timeless wisdom of the Bible to bring you a one-of-a-kind experience that is equal parts thought-provoking and entertaining.

So, buckle up and get ready for the ride of a lifetime, because the only thing more thrilling than the journey is the destination on “The One True Narrative" with Sid Canoe!"

