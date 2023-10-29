Create New Account
Gaza Strip - More than 3,300 Children have Lost their Lives - with Over a Thousand More Still Buried Under Cement Rubble - This Boy Found Alive!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

More than 3,300 children have lost their lives as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, with over a thousand more buried under the rubble, as reported by the Gaza's health ministry.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

