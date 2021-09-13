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Covaids Villains, Zombies and Heroes in a Slave New World Order!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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173 views • September 13, 2021
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Airbnb I stayed in:
https://www.airbnb.mx/rooms/39508710

El Salvador: What was a US advisor doing at the most notorious massacre in modern Latin American history?: https://www.nzz.ch/english/us-role-in-el-salvador-war-revealed-by-new-testimony-evidence-ld.1625008

The Ignored and Bloody History of the U.S. in Haiti and El Salvador
https://youtu.be/7jZGsf0Gruc

Amazon wrote a zombie apocalypse clause into its terms of service: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2016/02/11/amazons-new-game-engine-has-a-zombie-clause/?sh=319fda13ebef

Scott Morrison granted Covid lockdown travel exemption to visit Sydney for Father’s Day weekend: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/06/scott-morrison-granted-covid-lockdown-exemption-to-visit-sydney-for-fathers-day-weekend

What (ordinary) people in Australia have to do to see their people in other states: (Video) https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1434893748178202632

Meanwhile, in Texas: https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1434363505600204803

Video: Watch as anti-vaxxers storm through Birmingham's flagship Primark store: https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/watch-anti-vaxxers-storm-through-21430968

Hope? Huge crowds as Toronto police officers join rally for freedom against vaccine passports: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/huge-crowds-as-toronto-police-officers-join-rally-for-freedom-against-vaccine-passports/

Maybe the military will stand up, but based on this, maybe not… https://twitter.com/NotGovernor/status/1432563568793227265
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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