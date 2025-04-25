Globalists Panic: The Unseen Battle for America’s Future | 40K FootView Ep. 51

Host Sean Morgan kicks off this episode of 40,000ft View with breaking news on President Trump's proposed $5,000 child incentive, the escalating U.S.-China trade war, and Vice President JD Vance's landmark deal with India. The discussion shifts to health freedom as RFK Jr.'s FDA bans toxic food dyes linked to ADHD and obesity, sparking a deeper conversation about Big Pharma's agenda.





Patriot Street Fighter Scott McKay joins to dissect the "Golden Age" of economic sovereignty, the spiritual battle against globalist control, and the importance of critical thinking in an era of political theater. From zero-point energy conspiracies to the truth behind vaccine injuries and depopulation, McKay urges listeners to reclaim their power and question the narratives.





The episode also covers shocking revelations about China's influence in U.S. private schools, the UK's geoengineering plans to "block the sun," and the urgent need for unity in the face of satanic systems. Tune in for a rallying cry to awaken, resist, and build a future rooted in truth and divine purpose.





Key Topics:





Trump’s pro-family policies and U.S.-China trade showdown





RFK Jr.’s war on Big Pharma and FDA reforms





Spiritual warfare: Vaccines, pineal gland attacks, and depopulation





Scott McKay’s call to reject media manipulation and embrace sovereignty





China’s covert takeover of elite U.S. schools





UK’s "crime against humanity" geoengineering scheme





