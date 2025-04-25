BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Globalists Panic: The Unseen Battle for America’s Future | 40K FootView Ep. 51
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
73 views • 1 week ago

Host Sean Morgan kicks off this episode of 40,000ft View with breaking news on President Trump's proposed $5,000 child incentive, the escalating U.S.-China trade war, and Vice President JD Vance's landmark deal with India. The discussion shifts to health freedom as RFK Jr.'s FDA bans toxic food dyes linked to ADHD and obesity, sparking a deeper conversation about Big Pharma's agenda.


Patriot Street Fighter Scott McKay joins to dissect the "Golden Age" of economic sovereignty, the spiritual battle against globalist control, and the importance of critical thinking in an era of political theater. From zero-point energy conspiracies to the truth behind vaccine injuries and depopulation, McKay urges listeners to reclaim their power and question the narratives.


The episode also covers shocking revelations about China's influence in U.S. private schools, the UK's geoengineering plans to "block the sun," and the urgent need for unity in the face of satanic systems. Tune in for a rallying cry to awaken, resist, and build a future rooted in truth and divine purpose.


Key Topics:


Trump’s pro-family policies and U.S.-China trade showdown


RFK Jr.’s war on Big Pharma and FDA reforms


Spiritual warfare: Vaccines, pineal gland attacks, and depopulation


Scott McKay’s call to reject media manipulation and embrace sovereignty


China’s covert takeover of elite U.S. schools


UK’s "crime against humanity" geoengineering scheme


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV

Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

health freedombig pharmavaccine injurieschina tradetrump policiesdepopulation agendatruth movementglobalist controleconomic sovereigntysun blockingscott mckayzero-point energyjd vancechild incentiveindia dealfda bantoxic dyeschina schoolsuk geoengineeringsatanic systems
