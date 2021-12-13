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Censorship & you, 1984 is now~! Speak loudly now, or forever be silenced~!
Andrew Zebrun III
Andrew Zebrun III
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10 views • December 13, 2021
Censorship & you, 1984 is now~!

Speak loudly now, or forever be silenced~!

That’s right, all of the things Humanity has suffered from could have been avoided if we had just seen the many warnings they give. In this case #fakenews has been used against us thanks to the Obama Presidency, which is really just a crime scene.

My public Telegram, please join, thanks. https://t.me/AndrewZebrunIII

Paypal me if you like my content, thank you, [email protected]

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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