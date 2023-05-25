X22 REPORT Ep. 3076b - Panic In DC, [HRC]/[Schiff] On The Defensive, FISAGATE, Election Interference, Retribution

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3076b - May 24, 2023
Panic In DC,[HRC]/[Schiff] On The Defensive, FISAGATE, Election Interference, Retribution
There is panic in DC, [HRC]/[Schiff] are now defending themselves, [HRC] is saying that if Trump wins democracy will be destroyed, translation, their system will cease to exist. The people are now seeing who the criminals are and that FISA was the start of all of it. This will will then lead into the election interference which is really the insurrection. Trump is leading the [DS] down a path and retribution is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
