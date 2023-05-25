Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3076b - Panic In DC, [HRC]/[Schiff] On The Defensive, FISAGATE, Election Interference, Retribution
81 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3076b - May 24, 2023

Panic In DC,[HRC]/[Schiff] On The Defensive, FISAGATE, Election Interference, Retribution 
There is panic in DC, [HRC]/[Schiff] are now defending themselves, [HRC] is saying that if Trump wins democracy will be destroyed, translation, their system will cease to exist. The people are now seeing who the criminals are and that FISA was the start of all of it. This will will then lead into the election interference which is really the insurrection. Trump is leading the [DS] down a path and retribution is coming. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

 

Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!     


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech twitter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket