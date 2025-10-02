BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
New Jerusalem Cube: Jesus of Borg, Alien Rapture And A Soul-Transfer into An Alien MetaVerse
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
37 views • 1 day ago

SOURCES: EEARTS "Comet Atlas-New Jerusalem-Assimilation To The Borg*Ezekiel's Wheels-Pillar Of Cloud-Pillar Of Fire*"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5QcPqvBBjo

Ambassadors For Christ Ministries "THE KINGDOM OF GOD - NEW JERUSALEM"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=196JJkoyRy4

Greg Reese Reposts "Remote Viewing of the Rapture Ascension Event"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH5jByTdKgs

Future Forecasting Group "Man Left PUZZLED After Remote Viewing The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVcUadThMpQ

Future Forecasting Group "They Lied To You About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGwWhFXnPSU

Future Forecasting Group "WARNING! This Bible Prophecy Isn’t What YOU Think It Is" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SBVOUHsFWE

Future Forecasting Group "Your Time To RISE! - Remote Viewing The Ascension / Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW9gBngV3sk

Future Forecasting Group "Making Sense of The Rapture & The Law Of One" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAjywAEKd-Q

Future Forecasting Group "STILL Processing The Rapture - REMOTE VIEWING" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ysvk44MUyfw


REFERENCES:

nobeliefs.com "The Borg of Heaven" https://t1p.de/95lh5

luciferianliberationfront.org "Jesus of Borg" https://t1p.de/0nrv8

luciferianliberationfront.org "The Immaculate Deception" https://t1p.de/6aitn

steemit.com "Elenin Orion Cube Alice’s Floor UFO Holographic Quantum" https://t1p.de/0bbc4

Future Forecasters: https://www.youtube.com/@FutureForecasters

https://ffgrv.info/


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx

Keywords
ufomind controlvaccinationdnatargeted individualmk-ultrandecyborgtranshumanismsoul trapalien abductionreincarnation trapcovidreptilian aliensmetaverse
