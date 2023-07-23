The System of Control - $1,000 SILVER [SERIOUSLY, STOP LAUGHING] - Bix Weir, Chris Marcus, Jean-Claude - July 22, 2023

Bix Weir from RoadToRoota.com, Chris Marcus from ArcadiaEconomics.com and Jean-Claude from BeyondMystic are back to discuss the manipulation of the most undervalued tangible asset on earth, and the very real possibility that one ounce of silver may cost exponentially more in coming years, or even months.
