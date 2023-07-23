Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The System of Control - $1,000 SILVER [SERIOUSLY, STOP LAUGHING] - Bix Weir, Chris Marcus, Jean-Claude - July 22, 2023
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
77 Subscribers
540 views
Published 13 hours ago

Bix Weir from RoadToRoota.com, Chris Marcus from ArcadiaEconomics.com and Jean-Claude from BeyondMystic are back to discuss the manipulation of the most undervalued tangible asset on earth, and the very real possibility that one ounce of silver may cost exponentially more in coming years, or even months.

RELATED sites:
https://www.roadtoroota.com/ 
https://arcadiaeconomics.com/ 
https://rumble.com/c/BeyondMystic 

Keywords
sgt reportnwonew world orderbankstersslaverybanking cabalbix weirgreat resetglobalist crime syndicatechris marcusjean claude1000 dollar silversilver price suppression

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket