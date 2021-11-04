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The Fruits of Graft - Great Depressions Then and Now by Wayne Jett
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25 views • November 04, 2021
The Fruits of Graft -Great Depressions Then and Now
by Wayne Jett. In this stunning interview Wayne lays out the fact that H.G. Wells wrote a book that laid out the modern deep state cabal system we suffer from today. And the fact that they must wipe us out by the year 2000 or so. Hmmm, does that sound familiar to today? You decide.
H.G. Wells' book: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/19229/19229-h/19229-h.htm
Read Robert David Steele’s Review
at phibetaiota.net
And See This Award:
The Fruits of Graft -
Great Depressions Then and Now
by Wayne Jett
Awarded Seven Stars!
And Ranked #6 of Only 25
Life-Changing, Transformative Books
Among More Than 2000 Non-fiction Books Reviewed!
https://classicalcapital.com/buy-book/
by Wayne Jett. In this stunning interview Wayne lays out the fact that H.G. Wells wrote a book that laid out the modern deep state cabal system we suffer from today. And the fact that they must wipe us out by the year 2000 or so. Hmmm, does that sound familiar to today? You decide.
H.G. Wells' book: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/19229/19229-h/19229-h.htm
Read Robert David Steele’s Review
at phibetaiota.net
And See This Award:
The Fruits of Graft -
Great Depressions Then and Now
by Wayne Jett
Awarded Seven Stars!
And Ranked #6 of Only 25
Life-Changing, Transformative Books
Among More Than 2000 Non-fiction Books Reviewed!
https://classicalcapital.com/buy-book/
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