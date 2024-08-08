Tracking Urban Coyotes: Insights from the Gotham Coyote Project 🌃🦊

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🐾🌃 Coyotes in urban areas are fascinating! They tend to stay out of sight by being more active at night and avoiding developed areas.
Our recent collaboration with the Gotham Coyote Project involved tracking these elusive creatures with GPS collars.
Over a year, we discovered they stick to naturalistic areas, steering clear of residential zones. 🌳📉
Join Carol S. Henger,🎓 a former Postdoctoral Fellow in the Molecular Lab at the Wildlife Conservation Society, as she shares her insights.
Curious to learn more? Check out the full episode—link in bio or description! 🎙️✨