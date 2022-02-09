Canadian Freedom Convoy Trolls Ottawa Police!

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(Feb 9, 2022) In an effort to shut down the Freedom Convoy the Ottawa police stole thousands of liters of fuel from the protesting truckers and also made it a crime to bring gas cans to the protest. Well, that backfired in spectacular fashion! Here is what the streets of Ottawa looked like last night.
Full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArMTiQLjQog